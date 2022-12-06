Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SEA (SE)

SEA (NYSE: SE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/21/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

11/17/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $86.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $75.00.

11/14/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $106.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

11/1/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at China Renaissance from $100.00 to $94.00.

10/28/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SEA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $267.58. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in SEA by 199.8% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in SEA by 243.8% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after buying an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after buying an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

