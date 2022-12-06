Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil (IMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO):

12/5/2022 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$70.00.

11/21/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$80.00.

11/21/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$72.00 to C$77.00.

11/21/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$72.00 to C$80.00.

11/8/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00.

10/13/2022 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$80.00.

10/7/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$72.62 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$41.04 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The company has a market cap of C$43.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

