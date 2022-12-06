Rarible Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00012967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $31.31 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

