Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 325.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

