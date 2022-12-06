Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.5% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.99. 66,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

