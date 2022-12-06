Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.22. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 3,885 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RXT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 711,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile



Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

