R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,408 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $20,625,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 797,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 748,886 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCM. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

R1 RCM Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.