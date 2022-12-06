QUASA Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $104.92 million and $134,711.77 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00136025 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $134,452.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

