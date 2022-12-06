Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Quarterhill Price Performance

QTRH stock opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$175.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.85. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.46 and a 52 week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.20 price objective on Quarterhill in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quarterhill

Quarterhill Company Profile

In other Quarterhill news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at C$265,711.35. In related news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,642.36. Also, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$265,711.35. Insiders acquired 70,151 shares of company stock valued at $128,587 in the last 90 days.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

