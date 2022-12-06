QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 0% Lower This Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $47.07 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.65 or 0.05717968 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00499303 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.19 or 0.30106806 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

