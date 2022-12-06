QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Position Lessened by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP decreased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,799 shares during the quarter. QuantumScape makes up 0.0% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,117. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

