Quantum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $181,203.33 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,019.22 and $181,203.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010552 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053103 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00238825 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,989.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

