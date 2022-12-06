Quant Market Cap Hits $1.50 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $42.21 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $124.38 or 0.00731599 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $950.45 or 0.05584359 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00499346 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.58 or 0.30109415 BTC.
About Quant
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
