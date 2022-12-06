QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 335.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 95,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

