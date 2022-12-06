Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $94,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($56.75) to €54.60 ($57.47) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.53.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.