PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $75.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

PVH stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PVH by 728.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after buying an additional 926,680 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in PVH by 100.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 12,029.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 658,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

