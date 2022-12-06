PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Cowen

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Shares of PVH opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

