PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

