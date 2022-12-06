PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PVA TePla Stock Performance

Shares of PVA TePla stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. PVA TePla has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

