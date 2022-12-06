Pundi X (New) Price Hits $0.40 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002353 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $103.79 million and $7.35 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.39444061 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,082,855.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

