Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 551,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,041,000. nCino accounts for about 0.6% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned about 0.50% of nCino at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nCino by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at $9,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Insider Activity

nCino Price Performance

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,005 shares of company stock worth $527,079. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCNO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. 2,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $58.71.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

