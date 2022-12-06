ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €8.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.80 ($9.26) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.95) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.84) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €8.65 ($9.11) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €6.44 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of €14.67 ($15.44).

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.