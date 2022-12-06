Prom (PROM) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00027707 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $86.04 million and $9.60 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,015.21 or 1.00004066 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010858 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00240622 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.47132089 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,322,964.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

