Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by StackLine Partners LP

StackLine Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,749 shares during the quarter. Primo Water comprises 17.0% of StackLine Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. StackLine Partners LP owned 1.39% of Primo Water worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 58,282 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,638. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -311.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

