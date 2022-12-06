Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 74,349 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.04.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $526.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PV. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $18,415,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 348,503 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

