Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.11.

Several research firms recently commented on PDS. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 4.6 %

PDS opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.52. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.3% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,679,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179,865 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.