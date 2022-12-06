Prana Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,009 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $143.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

