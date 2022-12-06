Prana Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,561 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 256.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,295,000 after acquiring an additional 129,397 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 107.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $335.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,280 shares of company stock valued at $73,214,537. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

