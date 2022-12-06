PPL Co. (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 3rd

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
PPL has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.
PPL Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.80. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.
Institutional Trading of PPL
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of PPL by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
