PPL Co. (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 3rd

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

PPL has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.80. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Institutional Trading of PPL

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of PPL by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.