PotCoin (POT) Price Up 13% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $463,966.65 and approximately $67.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00465324 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00035967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00022959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018410 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000893 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

