Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BPOPM)

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BPOPM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

