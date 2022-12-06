Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,285 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 1.7 %

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.