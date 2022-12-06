Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 19,445 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,321,000 after buying an additional 674,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,824,000 after buying an additional 85,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.