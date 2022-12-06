Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.21 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 267.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $340.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.88 and its 200 day moving average is $316.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.