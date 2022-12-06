Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.06 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,803,000 after buying an additional 107,178 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

