Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $217.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

