Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 9,340 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3,042.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $169.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.57, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.25.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,977 shares of company stock worth $36,932,466. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

