Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,532 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $42,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

