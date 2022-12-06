Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 260,255 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,255 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $37,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR stock opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

