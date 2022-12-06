Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 602,100 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5,199.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 410,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,856,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 788,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,832,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.