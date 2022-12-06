Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,164,899 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.38% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $42,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,528.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,469. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

