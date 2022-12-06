Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 29,300 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $51,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in NICE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NICE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Shares of NICE opened at $196.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $312.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.48.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

