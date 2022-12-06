Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $105.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

