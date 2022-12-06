Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.85.
Qualys Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Qualys stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.