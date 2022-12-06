Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.85.

Qualys Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

