PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NRGX)

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE NRGX opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

