Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 10,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 233,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $2,028,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Phreesia by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $1,699,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

