Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $12.08. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Pharming Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.