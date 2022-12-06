Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $12.08. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.52 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

