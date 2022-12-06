Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $55.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.
Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %
PFE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 155,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,930,922. The company has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
