Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $284.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

