Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of PAG opened at $123.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

